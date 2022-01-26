After having seven children with four women, the last of which arrived months apart, Nick Cannon knows what it is like to be the punchline of sex jokes. The media mogul has had children with Mariah Carey, Brittany Bell, Abby De La Rosa, and Alyssa Scott—totally seven children, albeit Scott and Cannon recently shared that their baby boy, Zen, tragically passed away due to brain cancer.

The doting father has made it clear that he loves having a large, blended family and has stated that more children could be in his future, often causing him to be on the receiving end of verbal jabs from his peers. On his talk show, Cannon was having a discussion with a celebrity panel of men about bedroom antics and revealed that despite his unconventional nature, he likes to keep things slightly traditional.



Jemal Countess / Stringer / Getty Images

Spicing things up in the bedroom with toys is common these days, but not everyone is interested in adding equipment to their sex life. "You know what, I'mma be honest with this," Cannon said on his show. "If a woman wants to bring a toy to the bed, I see that as competition. Just me, personally. I'm a pleaser and if I'm not the one pleasing, then I don't need another object in the room."

He admitted that his comment may make some think that he's insecure, but he doesn't want to have something there that can bring his partner more pleasure than he can. People chatted about this at length in comment sections, but we'll let you swipe below to check out the clips before weighing in.