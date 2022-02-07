In mid 2009, during the duration of Nick Cannon and Mariah's brief marriage, Eminem made his return to music with his Relapse album. Full of absurd and out of pocket lyrics and tracks, "Bagpipes From Baghdad" aimed the disrespect at Mariah and Nick directly. He spoke on alleged rumors of them dating, while stating that his intentions were to take her back from Nick (although with Em, lyrics are meant to be taken with a grain of salt.)

Nick Cannon, though, wasn't with that.



Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

Nick Cannon snapped back at Eminem in full fury: "I don’t know why no one has stood up to your b***h ass yet." he said over social media. "I asked myself should I go find this b***h and just whoop his little ass?" But that was the end of the verbal altercation for the time being, and after a short time, Mariah and Nick separated. With no real reason to continue the feud, things calmed down entirely.

10 years later, in 2019, Nick brought up the situation again on a podcast with TI. This led to more diss tracks being thrown back and forth between the artists, culminating in Nick Cannon welcoming Eminem to battle him on Wild'N Out. This never came into fruition, though, and the "beef" died down again.

Recently, Nick took some time to clarify the situation in it's entirety: "I was a little overzealous. I was a little heavy-handed. I’m going to say a couple of things. First of all, I love Eminem as an artist. Slim Shady LP, The Marshall Mathers LP... those are some of my favorite albums. But I think there was a lot that went on there. One, the whole goal (during the 2019 feud) was to get him to come on Wild ‘N Out and acknowledge it. That's be the greatest show ever."

He admitted to the initial Mariah diss bothering him, though, which is understandable. "In 2008, I was really upset about what he had said about my wife at the time."

Now, it seems like he wants the situation to be water under the bridge. Do you think the two will make amends? Let us know your thoughts on the situation below.

[Via]