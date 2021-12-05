Nicholas Craven Teams Up With Boldy James For His Newest Single, "Yzerman"

Montreal producer Nicholas Craven, who recently worked on Mach-Hommy's Balens Cho, has teamed up with Boldy James for his newest single, "Yzerman." The track serves as the first single to Craven's upcoming album Craven N 3. The song's title is likely a reference to legendary hockey player Steve Yzerman.

As for why Craven tagged the Griselda rapper for the project, he recently told Complex that he was impressed with James' effort, The Price of Tea in China, a collaborative project with The Alchemist.

“For the last album in my Craven N series, I wanted a lineup consisting of the hardest MCs that weren’t on any previous installments,” Craven told Complex. “Of all the names that ended up making the cut, Boldy was the first that came to mind. I’ve been a fan of his since My 1st Chemistry Set but after The Price of Tea in China dropped, he solidified himself as one of the most important figures in the game and I knew that I had to work with him.”

Check out "Yzerman" below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Tricky dance moves, mini Drac' in the coupe

Stick big as bamboo, quick to lace a n***a's boots

Tied in, hunnid shots, I'm like a live band

Shoot a movie on you, turn your block into a drive-in

