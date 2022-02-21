Nicholas Craven Nabs Appearances From Boldy James, Your Old Droog & More On "Craven N 3"

In 2017, Montreal's Nicholas Craven shared Craven N, featuring collaborations with Planet Asia, Roc Marciano, and the Griselda trio, and two years later, he returned with Craven N 2, featuring Ransom, Styles P, and Mach-Hommy, among others. Now, we get to revel in the 9-track beauty that is Craven N 3.

As 2DopeBoyz notes, Craven has been busy working on Westside Gunn's HWH8 and going on an epic run with Ransom, but he still found time to link up with the likes of Stove God Cooks, Boldy James, Evidence, and more on his latest arrival.





Other appearances come from Navy Blue, E L U C I D, Pink Siifu, Your Old Droog, and Connaisseur Ticaso, with the record ending on a solo effort from Craven – "Sud Wes Craven."

Stream the brand new record from the Canadian-born producer below, and let us know what tracks you'll have in rotation over the next few weeks in the comment section.

Tracklist:

1. Opulence (feat. Stove God Cooks)

2. Yzerman (feat. Boldy James)

3. Breaking Atoms (feat. Evidence)

4. Anchor (feat. Navy Blue)

5. 50 Wings (feat. E L U C I D)

6. Serotonin (feat. Pink Siifu)

7. YOD Body (feat. Your Old Droog)

8. Nouvelle religion (feat. Connaisseur Ticaso)

9. Sud Wes Craven

