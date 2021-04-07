"Nice For What" Proved That Drake Would Be Unstoppable In 2018

Even after Pusha T's near-fatal diss record "The Story Of Adidon," 2018 was Drake's year. Despite the G.O.O.D. Music president's scathing diss, Drake was able to limp away from a beef that would've decimated most artists' album rollouts and release the now five-times platinum album Scorpion. Drake's ability to unleash such a commercial juggernaut can of course be attributed to his enormous celebrity, but Scorpion's two lead single had a lot to do with its success as well. The now-diamond single "God's Plan" was the Hip-Hop community's first taste of Drake's fifth studio album, but "Nice For What," while not as huge as "God's Plan," still commanded its own moment in Hip-Hop history.

Released on April 6, 2018, "Nice For What" celebrates its three-year anniversary this week as a five-times platinum single and Billboard Hot 100 chart-topper. The song featured an infectious New Orleans bounce as well as an unforgettable Lauryn Hill sample, and combined with its woman-empowering lyrics, Drake had himself another huge hit on his hands. In addition to the song being an undeniable bop, the music video for "Nice For What" was what truly made the single stand out in Drake's 2018 rollout for Scorpion. The gorgeous star-studded visuals featured cameos from famous women such as Misty Copeland, Issa Rae, Rashida Jones, Tracee Ellis Ross, Syd, Tiffany Haddish, Yara Shahidi, and Letitia Wright, among several others.

Revisit Drake's "Nice For What" by watching its music video below.

Quotable Lyrics

I've been peepin' what you bringin' to the table

Workin' hard, girl, everything paid for

First-last, phone bill, car note, cable

With your phone out, gotta hit them angles

With your phone out, snappin' like you Fabo