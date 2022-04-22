Nia Sultana Embraces Self Care On Upbeat R&B Single, "In The Morning"

Brooklyn's Nia Sultana is all about self-care this spring. At midnight, she shared "In The Morning," which has been described as "a soft and soulful wakeup call with stirring synths, soothing harmonies, and an easy groove to jumpstart the day."

Over the sun-kissed production, the singer-songwriter reflects on how she stays sane in romantic relationships – by making sure she is her own #1 priority and can meet all of her own needs, which she seemingly does through the use of an enriching morning routine.

When revealing what her goals in her music career are, the New York native shared, "I want to develop my own sound and not only make music based on what’s in style. I want to feel like I’m pushing boundaries and creating a sound that only I can create."

Stream Nia Sultana's "In The Morning" below, and let us know what your favourite lyrics are in the comment section below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Could we switch it up? Could we change the scene?

You probably thinking like, "Where the hell you been at?"

Just 'cause we take time, don't mean we arguing (Ooh-woah, oh-woah, ooh-woah, oh-woah, ooh-woah)

To be what you need, I'ma need a moment to breathe, oh, oh, ooh (Breathe, breathe, breathe, breathe, breathe)