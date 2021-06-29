The Verzuz between Soulja Boy and Bow Wow went off without a hitch, and it has been praised among Hip Hop fans as one of the most entertaining thus far, but it almost didn't go down so smoothly. We watched as the matchup between the longtime friends finally took place on a Los Angeles stage, and while there were plenty of epic moments that occurred on camera, there was a bit of a snag prior to the show when Soulja got into an argument with security.

He was able to straighten things out and has continued his viral sensation status even after the show's end, but his ex-girlfriend, Nia Riley, commented that she did her best to avoid any mentions of the rapper.

Riley recently came forward with allegations against Soulja Boy, accusing him of causing her miscarriage and of domestic violence. The daughter of music icon Teddy Riley has been ridiculed over her accusations by many of Soulja's fans, and she responded to a few Twitter users in recent days regarding his Verzuz appearance.

Madame Noire reports that Riley retweeted a message that stated, "Sending love to the women who are watching literally thousands of people praising their abusers." Riley reportedly replied, “The gift of acceptance is real. s/o to big man upstairs.” She also told a Twitter user, “I stayed off the net most of the day. I’m not irrational [about] the situation but people who know me know, and if they entertained that s*** on my line [scissor emoji]."

