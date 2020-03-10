It was apparently a close call between Nia Long and Jada Pinkett-Smith for the role of Will Smith's girlfriend on the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. The part of Lisa Wilkes in season five of the classic series eventually went to Nia, but she revealed that she was actually production's second choice after Jada. In 1994, both ladies were toe-to-toe for the role, and the auditioning process for the part was how Will and Jada would first meet each other. The following year, Will and Jada officially became a couple.

This is a story that has been shared repeatedly over the years, but Nia Long revisited the fun fact once again during a sit-down with PeopleTV's Couch Surfing. She watched her last scene on the show—the wedding—and reflected on a few memories. “First they cast Jada to play his girlfriend,” Nia said. “Yes! They cast Jada and they were like, ‘Jada’s too short.’ I’m like, 'I'm only about two inches taller than her, that does not make a difference, right.'"

The casting didn't stop the two women from becoming friends over these past decades. “The joke that I have with Jada is that I got the job but she got the husband,” the 49-year-old added. “That’s like our running joke.” In another recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, the actress reflected on her Fresh Prince days and said, "Will is like a light. When he walks into a room, he changes the energy."

Check out Nia Long's brief clip on PeopleTV's Couch Surfing and a scene from her time on Fresh Prince of Bel-Air below.