The entire hip-hop community has the utmost respect for Nas' classic album Illmatic. The project turned the rap world on its head and cemented Nas as one of the best storytellers in the culture. 25 years later, Illmatic is still getting love. The gorgeous and talented Nia Long took to her Instagram to post a few cute selfies. Long chose to rock a Nas sweater, featuring the veteran on the cover of XXL. She captioned the first picture "Illmatic ♥️" and the second with "Illmatic part 2."

Just for good measure, Long posted a third picture with the caption "Still ill. 😜." By that time, her posts caught the attention of Nas himself, who commented "U da illest! 💯." Maybe Nas is finally getting his shot. On the Nas and Braveheart throwback single “Oochie Wally,” he raps, “Like Nia Long in a cherry thong with the lights on.” Three years ago, in an interview with Jimmy Kimmel, Long admitted that she went and bought a cherry thong after hearing Nas' lyrics. Of course, several rappers have expressed their love for Long. In recent memory, J. Cole rapped "My only regret was too young for Nia Long," to which he actress responded, "He's really not too young. He just doesn't know it."