NGHTMRE Teams Up With IDK For "Trials"

NGHTMRE's been dropping a whole string of singles this year. In March, the LA-based DJ released "Fall Into Me," a collaboration with SLANDER and Dylan Matthew. A couple months later, he joined up with KLAXX and gave us the big EDM single "The One." He's since announced his debut album, DRMVRSE, which is set to come out September 9.

Now, NGHTMRE's giving us another taste of the upcoming album, "Trials," a hip hop cut which features a performance by British rapper IDK. The beat is massive, with blaring Western horns and a thumping bass. NGHTMRE's EDM influence comes through in the track, featuring a build in the middle of the song, over which IDK croons, "I've been through many different types of trials."

NGHTMRE's pretty excited about the song. On Twitter, the DJ wrote, "So fkn excited to be releasing this!! Can’t wait for you guys to hear the rest of the album!!" Give "Trials" a listen below, and let us know what you think of it in the comments. Can you wait to hear the rest of the album?

Quotable Lyrics

I need a moment of silence for n***as that tried but they couldn't check me

Too busy getting a bag, I'm looking for sex, I'm riding down Beverly

Yeah, the gossip ain't messy, the watch is a Presi', the crib is heavenly

And none of these n***as can mess with me