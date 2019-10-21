mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

NGeeYL Recruits Young Nudy & Valee On "Hiatus" Project

Milca P.
October 21, 2019 04:32
Hiatus
NGeeYL

NGeeYL returns.


Buzzing Carolinas emcee NGeeYL has released his latest Hiatus project by way of his 300 Entertainment deal. Stretched across 12 total tracks, the new effort features guest appearances from Young Nudy and Valee.

Originally from Spartanburg, South Carolina, NGeeYL spawns from a background laced in vacillating between his experiences in the street with a pursuit of music, a balance that shines through on this newest delivery.

Since emerging, the young emcee has gained acknowledgment from the likes of 21 Savage, Playboy Carti, and Zion Williamson among a host of others. Join in on the wave by giving Hiatus a full listen down below.

 

