NGeeYL & Trippie Redd Drop New Collab, "Wrong Move"

NGeeYL is a rapper from Spartanburg, South Carolina. He's been in the game for over four years now, dropping music that has fallen into multiple categories. From hip-hop to punk rap, the 24-year-old has garnered fans across numerous genres. He's also worked with some of the hottest artists in the industry like Lil Uzi Vert, Young Nudy, Lil Keed, and others.

Now, he has collaborated with another influential rapper-- Trippie Redd. Yesterday (August 26), the two artists teamed up to create "Wrong Move." The three-minute record featured a futuristic type of beat, filled with melodies and vibrations that perfectly fit the pair's voices. While they each managed to have their own sound, NGeeYL and Trippie showed great chemistry throughout the track.

Wasting no time, NGeeYL came in right away with the song's memorable hook. "Wrong move, that’ll get you spilled/Wrong move, that'll get you killed/Quick draw, b*tch, I’m coming off of the hip/Hellcat, wide body, pull up, let it rip." The two took turns switching back and forth between their verses, issuing hard lyrics that perfectly embodied the beat.

They also released a music video for the song-- an anime-type of visual with intriguing colors. Watch the video and stream the record below.

Quotable Lyrics

You ain’t really from the mud for real, you ain’t never ever had to bleed

Here I go rocking Fear of God, but I don’t fear nobody but me

Here I go rocking Rick Owens with the Plain Jane Rollie

Baby, I’m from another planet like a damn space odyssey