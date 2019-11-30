NFL wide receiver, and ex-Ohio State QB, Terrelle Pryor was hospitalized after he was stabbed overnight in Pittsburgh. According to a report from TMZ, Pryor was reportedly at his apartment when the violence broke out. Police have a woman in custody in connection with the stabbing, but it’s unclear if she’s the alleged attacker or just a person of interest.

While details remain scarce on what happened, a witness told the news outlet that a friend drove Pryor to a hospital for treatment. Since news broke, Adam Schefter has provided an update, saying Terrell is in critical condition and needed to have surgery this morning after being stabbed in the chest and shoulder.

Terrelle is currently a free agent, after the Jacksonville Jaguars released him this season, but he had been a wide receiver for 10 NFL teams over his career, including Raiders, Chiefs, Browns, Redskins, Jets and Jags.

We'll continue to keep you posted on this developing story. We wish him a full and speedy recovery.