One can only imagine how many excuses have been used in order to get out of being in trouble with the police. Sometimes the explanations, or downright lies, work out to a person's benefit and they're able to go on about their way without a traffic ticket, or worse. However, New Orleans Saints cornerback P.J. Williams wasn't so lucky earlier this year when he was taken into custody for a DUI.

TMZ has obtained the body camera footage of the moments before and after Williams was arrested, and by far Williams's girlfriend is the highlight of the entire clip. In the video, the officer lists the infractions that got Williams into trouble. "You're going 80 miles per hour on the bridge in a 50 miles per hour zone, you're changing lanes without signaling, and you were driving onto the shoulder and you were taking up two lanes of traffic at the same time," he said. The officer had Williams perform a field sobriety test which he failed, so he was detained.

After the NFL player was handcuffed and placed into the police squad car, the officer spoke with the woman who wanted to know what she needed to do to help her man get out of jail. She first tries convincing the officer that Williams didn't have that much to drink that evening. "I guarantee it," the New Orleans officer replied. "I'd bet my paycheck on it."

"He's a Saints player! Don't you feel bad?" she asked him. "You saw that game. Don't you?" she said, referring to the Saints vs. Los Angeles Rams game just days prior where the Nola team took home a loss. "That doesn't concern me," the officer said before letting her know that drinking and driving is a serious offense.

This DUI was the second for Williams. Back in 2015, he was arrested for a DUI but the case was reportedly thrown out for lack of evidence. Check out the clip below.