The 2020 NFL Draft will be held in Las Vegas this April, and the league is going 110% Vegas with their stage design.

According to the Los Angeles Times' Arash Markazi, the actual draft stage will be situation in the Fountains of Bellagio, requiring players to be transported to the stage by a boat.

According to ESPN, teams will make their draft selections at the nearby Caesars Forum conference center, aka "Selection Square." Of course, there will also be plenty of activations available for fans attending the draft in Vegas.

Per ESPN:

"Adjacent to the main stage will be the NFL Draft Experience where fans can participate in interactive games, view the Vince Lombardi Trophy and attend autograph sessions with NFL players and former players. There also will be a stage at the Experience for performances by local talent, all available without charge."

To accommodate the NFL invasion in late April, a large portion of the Las Vegas strip will be closed to traffic for the three days from April 23 to April 25, according to Mick Akers of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. The league is reportedly anticipated more than 400,000 fans to attend the 2020 Draft.

“We are going to try and incorporate all the iconic features of this city,” says NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. “We are going to do what we can to show the tremendous entertainment and hospitality that goes on in this city.”

Check out the tweets embedded below for some additional renderings of what the 2020 Las Vegas NFL Draft experience will look like.