This past Sunday was the final day of the NFL regular season which meant precious playoff spots were on the line. Some teams were trying to sure up their division, while others were battling for one of two wild-card positions in their conference. Thanks to some entertaining games and stellar individual performances, we finally have a look at who will be playing each other in next weekend's wild-card games.

Starting with the NFC, the Philadelphia Eagles needed a win against the Washington Redskins, and a Minnesota Vikings loss against the Chicago Bears to secure the final wild-card spot. Well, both of those things happened. The Eagles shut out the Redskins 24-0 while the Bears defeated the Vikings 24-10. This means Philadelphia will play Chicago.

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The other NFC wild-card game will be played between the Seattle Seahawks and the Dallas Cowboys. Going into the weekend, the Seahawks had already secured themselves a wild-card spot, while Dallas was guaranteed to win the NFC East. Despite the weekend not meaning anything for either team, both squads came away with wins.

Meanwhile, in the AFC, the Indianapolis Colts and the Tennessee Titans had a showdown to see who would get the final playoff spot. Thanks to a spectacular performance from Andrew Luck, the Colts came away with a 33-17 victory and will take on their divisional rival, the Houston Texans next weekend.

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Lastly, the Los Angeles Chargers and the Baltimore Ravens are playing each other in the last wild-card game. The Chargers finished with a 12-4 record but thanks to a strong division, they were forced into a wild-card spot. The Ravens finished the season with a record of 10-6, winning their last game of the season against the Cleveland Browns, 26-24.

Who do you think is going to win this weekend?