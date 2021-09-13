Following the George Floyd protests last year, the NFL decided to make a concerted effort in bringing awareness to issues in the black community. In fact, the NFL pledged $250 million to various charities and organizations that can make a difference. For many, this was long overdue especially when you consider how the NFL treated Colin Kaepernick just a few years ago when he kneeled for during the National Anthem for the first time.

Now, the NFL is allowing activism on its fields as players have been told they can wear a special sticker on their helmet that has a particular social justice phrase. This is very much in line with what the NBA did last season in the bubble.

Naomi Baker/Getty Images

According to The New York Times, the NFL will also play "Lift Ev'ry Voice And Sing" before every single game. This song is known as the Black National Anthem and was played at some NFL and NASCAR events last season. Alicia Keys sang the song last Thursday before the first game of the season, and now, it will be a mainstay all throughout the 2021 campaign.

It remains to be seen whether or not this is something that will stick long-term, although it's clear that the NFL is at least trying something new. Let us know what you think of this move, in the comments below.

