Deshaun Watson has been accused by three separate women of sexual assault. According to reports, all three of these women were masseuses who Watson hired for a massage. That's when Watson allegedly got inappropriate with them. In fact, the third woman to file a lawsuit against Watson claims that he forced her to engage in oral sex with him. All of these lawsuits are being handled by a man named Tony Buzbee, and in a recent Instagram post, he claimed that there are nine women who have claims against Watson.

Now, the NFL has sent a letter saying they will officially investigate the claims. Lisa Friel is the NFL's chief investigator and she will be handling this case. Friel has made it clear that she knows what is happening in regards to the Watson lawsuits and that she will be looking to interview the women, as well as Buzbee who has put himself at the center of the case.

These investigations have happened for the likes of Ezekiel Elliott and Antonio Brown, in the past. Both of those players were punished following an investigation although it remains to be seen what will happen with Watson, who is in the midst of a falling out with his own team.

This situation continues to develop so stay tuned as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates.