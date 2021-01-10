The Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans playoff matchup scheduled for Sunday at 1:05 PM, will air, not only on ESPN and ABC, but also on Freeform, a network primarily known for showing movies on weekends.

Carmen Mandato / Getty Images

The experimental move is being done by the NFL in an attempt to attract a younger audience and the broadcast will feature a number of unique guests, including DJ Khalid.

“It’s an experiment. We’ve never done it before,” says Sarah Lindman, senior vice president of content planning and strategy at Freeform. “Our expectation is that we will be able to deliver additional audience to a traditional football broadcast — a new audience.”

“DJ Khaled, who hinted in a tweet that he has 'surprises' in-store, will perform at halftime during the Freeform broadcast,” a FOS newsletter states.

Continuing the goal of reaching a younger viewer base, the NFL will be working with Nickelodeon to show a Wild Card game, Sunday, between the Chicago Bears and the New Orleans Saints.

“I think as we look forward, you will see us do more and more of this,” says Hans Schroeder, executive vice president and chief operating officer of NFL Media, according to Variety. “The main broadcast will always be an important part, but we think there are ways to add to it."