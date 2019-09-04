The NFL has officially announced a multi-year partnership with the wildly popular short-form mobile video platform, TikTok. As part of the partnership, the NFL will be launching their very own TikTok account, featuring everything from highlights and sideline moments to behind the scenes footage.

On top of that, the NFL and TikTok will announce football themed hashtag challenges, giving other TikTok users an opportunity to get in on the action pertaining to their favorite team or players.

The news of the TikTok partnership comes just days before the NFL's 100th season is set to kickoff, as the Chicago Bears host the Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field on Thursday night.

"Partnering with TikTok is a natural extension of our media strategy," said Blake Stuchin, Vice President, Digital Media Business Development for the NFL. "The platform reaches a fast-growing global audience of NFL fans and future fans. The NFL programming and hashtag challenges are a perfect way to kick off the NFL's 100th season -- with fun, new content that will entertain fans and invites them to celebrate and experience their NFL fandom in a way that's authentic to the unique experience of TikTok."

"We're thrilled to partner with a powerhouse in the sports industry like the NFL to bring new life and a fresh perspective to the sports entertainment experience," said Mayan Scharf, Global Partnerships, TikTok. "TikTok is a destination where fans can feel like they are a part of the team and we look forward to showcasing content from the NFL that is exciting, authentic and surprising to TikTok community."