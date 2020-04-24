This past week has been fairly tumultuous for Tom Brady. It all started when he was told to leave an abandoned park in Tampa Bay after starting to workout by himself. Then, he barged into someone's home by accident as he thought the place belonged to offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich. These mistakes are pretty hilarious when you think about it but apparently, NFL teams don't agree. In fact, some are calling for Brady and the Buccaneers to face stiff punishments.

According to Jason La Canfora, NFL teams believe the Buccaneers and Brady have been breaking rules pertaining to the Coronavirus-imposed stay at home order. Some teams think that Brady has been meeting with his staff a little too much during this time and that he is setting a bad example when it comes to social distancing. In fact, some squads have already told league officials about their displeasure.

Considering Brady's past with the New England Patriots, it will be interesting to see what the league does here. On one hand, the Buccaneers and Brady aren't breaking any football rules. However, there is something to be said about committing irresponsible actions while in the midst of a pandemic.

Stay tuned for updates on this developing story as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest information.