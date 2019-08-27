All throughout the months of June and July, the world was occupied with the United States Women's National Soccer Team who went on to win the Women's World Cup. The team was dominant all throughout the tournament and one of the most impressive players was Carli Lloyd who is heralded by many as one of the best in the world. This past month, Lloyd got to hang out with the Philadelphia Eagles where she kicked a 55-yard field goal. Interestingly enough, the clip of this kick ended up going viral and ever since fans have been wondering whether or not a female kicker could make it in the NFL.

Well according to Sports Illustrated, one NFL team is looking to find out as they offered Lloyd a chance to play on their roster for the final pre-season game of the summer. This information comes from Lloyd's trainer James Galanis who kept the name of the team in question private. As he explained, he thinks Lloyd would be perfect as a kicker.

“I think Carli is perfectly made out for a job like that,” Galanis explained. “She loves the pressure. She’s got one of the hardest kicks in the world when it comes to women. She is great at long range balls, she displayed that by scoring a goal from just past the halfway line in a World Cup final, and she is definitely in tune with the mechanics. She would be an ideal candidate.”

While it may be a long time before we see a female kicker in the NFL, there is no denying that progress is being made.