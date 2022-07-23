The NFL is reportedly still monitoring the arrest of New Orleans Saints star Alvin Kamara, who was charged with felony battery for an incident in a Las Vegas casino during Pro Bowl weekend. Police claim to have video of Kamara putting his hands on a man's chest to stop him from entering an elevator at the rooftop nightclub, Drai's. After the men pressed on, Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Chris Lammons allegedly punched him.

The man fell unconscious on the floor and the defendants are accused of stomping on him, leaving him with facial fractures and injuries to his head, knees, and arms.



Steph Chambers / Getty Images

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reports that sources say there is no firm timeline on a decision for discipline, but that the feeling is that Kamara could be suspended. He also could be placed on paid leave via the commissioner's exempt list until a final decision is made.

Kamara has a hearing scheduled for August 1, but the court appearance has already been postponed multiple times at the request of the attorneys in order to have more time to review the evidence presented by the prosecution.

The Saints are scheduled to take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1 of the regular season. If Kamara is unable to participate, the team will have a number of other options, including David Johnson, who joined the organization in free agency.

