Some lessons are learned the hard way, and Le'Veon Bell is reportedly finding out just how much disloyalty can cost you. The New York Jets running back inked a lucrative four-year, $52.5 million deal with the team back in March. News has surfaced that the former Pittsburgh Steelers player is the victim of a heist, and it wasn't something pulled off by strangers. According to the Associated Press, the criminals behind the theft are two women described as the NFL star's "girlfriends."

Reports state that Bell left his Florida home on May 25 to go to the gym for his regular workout. He told police that when he returned, he found his closet ransacked. When he checked his jewelry case, items were missing, along with the women. He reported these items stolen (it wasn't specified if these were all of the items missing): an iced out Black Panther pendant (with white diamonds), two gold chains with diamonds, and a Rolex watch. All of the items have a reported combined value of $520K.

The investigation into the alleged robbery is ongoing. There has yet to be an update on whether or not investigators have located or spoken to the women in question.