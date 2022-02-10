His team has ushered in a new name in response to critics and concerned citizens, but the Washington Commanders have been hit with an entirely new offensive set of remarks. Commanders star Jonathan Allen found himself on the receiving end of backlash after he fired off a tweet while answering a question about what three people he would like to have dinner with, dead or alive. Allen's pick? Adolf Hitler.

It's an unlikely choice for most, but at the time, Allen explained why the genocidal, xenophobic, racist world leader was his choice along with Michael Jackson and his grandfather.



Greg Fiume / Stringer / Getty Images

“He’s a military genius and I love military tactics,” Allen wrote. “But honestly I would want to pick his brain as to why he did what he did. I’m also assuming that the people I’ve chosen have to answer all my questions honestly.” Although he did admit that Hitler was "evil," the public reacted quickly, and soon, Allen reemerged with an apology after deleting the tweet.

“(Earlier) I tweeted something that probably hurt people and I apologize about what I said,” he stated. “I didn’t express properly what I was trying to say and I realize it was dumb!”

The Commanders have not commented on the controversy.

