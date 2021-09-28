NFL Star DeSean Jackson Drops Off New Single "Roll With Me"

There's an old saying that rappers want to be ballplayers and ballplayers want to be rappers.

Nowadays, there's a ton of people trying to do both. From Damian Lillard to DeSean Jackson, there is no shortage of professional athletes who also rap. Guys who can score touchdowns or score 40 can walk off the field or the court into the booth and get on the mic with ease.

Just two days after racking up 120 yards and a touchdown in a win against the reigning Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Jackson debuted his new single "Roll With Me" and provided visuals to match.

A bouncy record with a smooth hook, Jackson, rap name D Jacc trades verses with Armonie Jay and Mel slides through a couple times to deliver a drippy hook that gets your shoulders moving. Set in a Rolls Royce truck, a private jet and a grotto packed with D Jacc's crew and beautiful women, the song is lavish and paints a picture of what Jackson gets into when he's not catching 70 yard bombs for touchdowns.

Quotable Lyrics

Private jet a private island we on jet skis

Baby take me to the moon come and bless me

Them other n****s ain't bad they ain't like me

Going up for my n**** wish a b*tch would try to test me

Check out "Roll With Me" below and let us know what you think in the comments.