Days after Carl Nassib publicly came out as gay, the NFL is closing out Pride Month with a special message. Last week, the Las Vegas Raiders star shared a video to his Instagram page where he made his announcement regarding his sexuality. "What's up people, I'm Carl Nassib, I'm at my house here in Westchester, Pennsylvania. I just want to take a quick moment to say that I'm gay," the Raiders star began.

"I actually hope that like, one day, videos like this and the whole coming out process are just not necessary," he added. "But, until then, I'm gonna do my best and do my part to cultivate a culture that's accepting, that's compassionate, and I'm gonna start by donating $100,000 to The Trevor Project."



Ethan Miller / Staff / Getty Images

On Monday (June 28), the NFL showed their support for both Nassib and the LGBTQIA community by sharing a video where they declared football is "gay," "lesbian," "beautiful," "queer," "transgender," and more. "If you love this game, you are welcome here. Football is for all. Football is for everyone," the NFL tweeted.

"The NFL stands by the LGBTQ+ community today and every day," they added. "For more information on how you can help the @TrevorProject, visit http://thetrevorproject.org." The Trevor Project is an organization that lends crisis and suicide prevention services to LGBTQIA+ youth. Check out the NFL's post, and a few reactions, below.