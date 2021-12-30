Sad news was revealed on Tuesday night as legendary NFL coach and TV analyst John Madden passed away at the age of 85. For decades, Madden was an incredible broadcaster who brought his energy to the booth. He is also responsible for the Madden video game series, which is easily one of the most successful video game franchises of all time. His loss is a big one for the NFL community, and there is no doubt that he will receive a whole slew of honors over the coming weeks and months.

As for this weekend, the NFL has plans for every single team to pay homage to Madden, in similar fashion. In a memo released to all of the teams, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell is asking home teams to have a moment of silence.

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

"As you know, the NFL lost a true giant on Tuesday with the passing of John Madden," Goodell said in a statement to all 32 NFL teams today. "To help honor his legacy, we ask that each home team in Week 17 observe a moment of silence in his memory just prior to the start of the game."

The moment of silence is common place in the sports world, so this shouldn't come as a surprise. Hopefully, the NFL is able to come up with something a bit more creative down the line, as Madden is a figure who truly deserves a grand send off.

Jason Miller/Getty Images

