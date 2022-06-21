Deshaun Watson has been one of the biggest stories of the NFL offseason due to the 24 sexual assault lawsuits that he was facing. Now, that number has quickly dwindled to just four as he settled 20 cases today. It was a massive move for the quarterback who has been accused of sexually assaulting a multitude of massage therapists at their place of business.

In the eyes of many, these settlements should have massive implications for the NFL's investigation into the matter. After all, the league is expected to hit him with a lengthy suspension, and some fans believe the settlements could either hurt his case or actually even improve it, depending on your logic.

Nick Cammett/Getty Images

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the NFL has issued an official response in regards to these settlements. Simply put, the NFL will not be taking any of this into account when it comes to their upcoming ruling on the Cleveland Browns star.

The league's investigation is completely independent of that of law enforcement, and the NFL prides itself on going its own way on these matters. With that said, Watson will have to wait before the NFL comes calling.

Stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from this case.