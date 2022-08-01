Earlier today, Deshaun Watson was suspended for six games at the recommendation of Judge Sue L. Robinson. This judgment came just weeks after the NFL concluded its investigation into Watson stemming from upwards of 30 sexual assault allegations against the Browns quarterback.

This is a story that many were awaiting the conclusion of, and now, it seems like the NFL and Watson can finally put this behind them, for better or for worse. In the aftermath of today's ruling, there are plenty of people out there who believe that Watson deserved a much stiffer punishment, although, at this point, it seems like the NFL will just go with what the judge has recommended.

Nick Cammett/Getty Images

In fact, just moments ago, the NFL issued a statement on the suspension, saying that Watson will be able to appeal. The NFL also noted that they can do whatever they want with this recommendation, although a definitive decision has yet to be made.

Per NFL:

“We thank Judge Sue L. Robinson, the independent disciplinary officer, for her review of the voluminous record and attention during a three-day hearing that resulted in her finding multiple violations of the NFL Personal Conduct Policy by Deshaun Watson. We appreciate Judge Robinson’s diligence and professionalism throughout this process." Pursuant to the Collective Bargaining Agreement, the NFL or the NFLPA on behalf of Watson may appeal the decision within three days. In light of her findings, the league is reviewing Judge Robinson’s imposition of a six-game suspension and will make a determination on next steps.”

