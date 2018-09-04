With Nike being the official apparel company of the NFL through 2028, and Colin Kaepernick currently engaged in a legal battle with the league, it was only a matter of time before the NFL commented on Nike's new "Just Do It" campaign. In the new ad, which you've probably seen by now, a black and white photo of Kaepernick's face is accompanied by the following caption: "Believe in something. Even if it means sacrificing everything."

The NFL released a statement moments ago in which the league states social issues raised by Kaepernick "deserve our attention and action."

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the full statement from the NFL's Executive Vice President of Communications and Public Affairs, Jocelyn Moore, reads:

"The National Football League believes in dialogue, understanding and unity. We embrace the role and responsibility of everyone involved with this game to promote meaningful, positive change in our communities. The social justice issues that Colin and other professional athletes have raised deserve our attention and action."

Kaepernick, who has not played in the league since the 2016 NFL season, is currently suing the NFL, accusing the 32 owners of collusion to keep him off a team after he began kneeling during the National Anthem.

According to ESPN's Darren Rovell, Nike does not have any plans to release a Colin Kaepernick signature shoe, or an extensive clothing line, as some rumors have suggested. That said, the former San Francisco 49ers QB recently filed paperwork in California to own the "I'm With Kap" slogan for use on shirts, hoodies, caps and other apparel.