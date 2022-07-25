Several NFL players reacted to Antonio Brown's recent performance at Rolling Loud with differing opinions on how the set went for the former wide receiver-turned-rapper.

C.J. Gardner-Johnson began a discussion on Brown's career when he tweeted, "Smh bra lost it , this not it."

His New Orleans Saints teammate, Cameron Jordan, had a different take on Brown: "idk minus the lil finger points-cat walk moves lol Antonio Brown seem like he thriving in spite of what the world wanna label him… not too many artist perform at rolling loud let alone football players turned musician but."



Mike Ehrmann / Getty Images

Gardner-Johnson then said that he might have to share a video of himself performing if getting praise is this easy: "stop cause if you support that then ima drop a crazy video of me performing."

Kansas City Chiefs wide-receiver Mecole Hardman also got in on the mix to defend Brown: "Lol I think it’s Ite tho."

With all of Brown's defenders coming forward, Gardner-Johnson admitted he might be "too hard" on the Super Bowl champion.

While Brown isn't technically retired, at 34 years old and one year removed from a tumultuous exit from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, his future in the league is anything but certain.

Other performers at Rolling Loud included Future, DaBaby, Gucci Mane, Action Bronson, and more.

Check out the tweets about Brown's performance below.

