A plethora of NFL players have banded together to promote the hashtag "#WeWantToPlay," calling for the league to outline guidelines to safely open training camps during the coronavirus pandemic.

Christian Petersen / Getty Imageas

"I am concerned. My wife is pregnant. @NFL Training camp is about to start.. And there’s still No Clear Plan on Player Health & Family Safety. 🤷🏾 We want to play football but we also want to protect our loved ones. #WeWantToPlay," Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson posted on Twitter, Sunday.

NFL Players Association president JC Tretter tweeted: "What you are seeing today is our guys standing up for each other and for the work their union leadership has done to keep everyone as safe as possible. The NFL needs to listen to our union and adopt the experts' recommendations #wewanttoplay"

Texas star J.J. Watt outlined exactly what the players are looking for from the NFL. "Once again in the interest of keeping everyone (players & fans) as informed as possible, here is an updated list of what we as players know and don’t know as the first group gets set to report to training camp tomorrow," he wrote.

The collective bargaining agreement mandates players must report to training camp or could be subject to fines, forfeiture of bonuses, salary, and more.

Training camp is scheduled to begin this week.

