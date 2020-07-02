Over the last few weeks, Roger Goodell and the NFL have been thinking and reflecting on the ways they have dealt with racial inequality in the past. Of course, four years ago, the league condemned Colin Kaepernick and others for kneeling during the National Anthem. Kaepernick has not been in the league since that time, and many believe the NFL simply hasn't done enough for African Americans, especially when 70 percent of their players are black.

Goodell has apologized for those past actions and is promising to do better for the black community. In fact, he is pledging $250 million to black causes over the next few years. According to ESPN, the NFL is planning yet another initiative, this time involving the anthem. The league is now planning on playing "Lift Ev'ry Voice And Sing" before each game during week 1 of the NFL season. For those who don't know, this song is considered to be the "Black National Anthem."

In fact, the song was recently played at a NASCAR race, which is something that made waves on social media. Perhaps the NFL saw this and figured it would be something worth advocating for. It remains to be seen whether or not the NFL follows through on the idea, but for now, it seems like a real possibility.

