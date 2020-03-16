The NFL and NFLPA recently agreed to terms on the league’s proposed Collective Bargaining Agreement, which includes a move to a 17-game regular season, improved benefits for current and former players, additional roster spots, and some updates to the league's drug and discipline policies.

One of the most notable amendments to the league's drug policy is that players will no longer face a suspension if they test positive for marijuana.

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Although NFL players will no longer face suspension for a positive marijuana test they can still be fined a substantial amount of money. Depending on the number of violations, the new CBA allows for players to be fined a half-week's salary, all the way up to three weeks' salary. On the bright side, players will only be subject to tests during the first two weeks of training camp, and then they are free to smoke as much as they'd like.

Of course, the NFL's more lenient marijuana policy has fans thinking about guys like Josh Gordon and Martavis Bryant, both of whom have been suspended numerous times for their off-field habits. Check out some of the reactions to the new policy below.