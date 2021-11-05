Green Bay Packers star quarterback Aaron Rodgers will not be suspended following his violation of the NFL's COVID-19 protocols after lying about his personal vaccination status, per Fox Sports' analyst Jay Glazer. Rather, Glazer reports the NFL is currently deciding whether or not to issue fines towards Rodgers and the Packers, as no suspension is currently imminent.

Rodgers previously told reporters that he was "immunized", which was then interpreted as him being vaccinated under the NFL's COVID-19 guidelines. After news of Rodgers recent contraction of the coronavirus, it was also reported that the Packers star quarterback was in fact not vaccinated, stemming a new issue for the NFL surrounding one of their star players.

Aaron Rodgers, not even a year removed from being awarded his third NFL MVP trophy, now faces the repercussions of attending press conferences and walking around team facilities all while unmasked and unvaccinated. The NFL, its player's association, and the city of Green Bay have direct rules against Rodgers' behavior or any other unvaccinated player who doesn't comply with the masked mandates. This leaves the NFL in a tough position, as they attempt to prevent this from becoming a reoccurring issue across the league. However, it seems a looming suspension for Rodgers is currently off the table.

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

As of now, Rodgers will need at least 10 days and must provide two negative tests in order to be cleared to return to his duties as the Packers' signal caller. In his interim, quarterback Jordan Love will start on the road versus the Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday, before the Packers gear up to play the Seattle Seahawks in Green Bay next week. A game in which Packers fans hope Rodgers will have a shot at playing in.

Watch Fox Sports' Jay Glazer's full report, below:

[via]