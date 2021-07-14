NFL free agent Richard Sherman was arrested this morning and booked at the Seattle Correctional Facility for "Burglary Domestic Violence," according to public county records. ESPN insider Adam Schefter broke the story early this morning, which indicated that Sherman was booked at 6:08am local time. It was also reported that Sherman was denied bail, and that the charges are currently being investigated as a felony.

ESPN also reported that a spokesperson for the Redmond Police Department in Washington responded to calls of an adult male attempting to break into a home, but they weren't able to immediately identify Sherman as the suspect. Authorities arrived to the scene to find Sherman outside the home, and he allegedly fought with police before he was arrested and booked for burglary domestic violence. More details are sure to come as the situation unfolds.

Sherman is one of the Vice Presidents on the Executive Committee for the league's Players Association, which released a brief statement on Twitter following his arrest.

It's safe to say that, given Sherman's veteran leadership on the field and as a stalwart of positive team culture for both the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers, this news came as a shock to those in the NFL community. Check out some of the responses to his arrest below.

