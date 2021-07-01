The NFL has fined the Washington Football Team $10 million following an investigation into sexual misconduct within the organization, the league announced Thursday. The team has been under independent investigation since July 2020.

"I feel great remorse for the people who had difficult, even traumatic experiences while working here. I'm truly sorry for that," Football Team owner Dan Snyder said in a statement after the ruling was announced. "I can't turn back the clock, but I promise that nobody who works here will ever have that kind of experience again, at least not as long as Tanya and I are owners of this team."



Will Newton / Getty Images

The 15 years prior to 2020, the team had faced numerous sexual harassment allegations. Lead attorney Beth Wilkinson interviewed over 150 people in the investigation.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell reacted in a statement, saying that the organization should become a first-tier workplace with the changes they will implement going forward: "Over the past 18 months, Dan and Tanya have recognized the need for change and have undertaken important steps to make the workplace comfortable and dignified for all employees, and those changes, if sustained and built upon, should allow the club to achieve its goal of having a truly first-tier workplace."

