The NFL has fined Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters $12,500 for unsportsmanlike conduct after Peters appeared to deliberately spit on Cleveland Browns receiver Jarvis Landry. Peters has denied that the action was intentional.

Jason Miller / Getty Images

Landry accused the Ravens cornerback of the act Thursday saying, "Wait until I turn around and do something like that? It's like, do it to my face. Be a man about it if you're going to do something like that." He added that the move was "cowardly."

Later that day, Peters responded with a statement of his own, denying that the spitting was done intentionally: "Where I come from, when you have an issue with someone, you deal with it face-to-face, man-to-man. Anyone who believes that I intentionally spit at him does not know me -- plain and simple."

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh sided with his player in the debate:

No way would Marcus do that. I know Marcus really well. That's not really his style anyway. If he was upset, he wouldn't be doing that. What he did was he spat in a direction. It wasn't in anybody's direction, per se. You can tell that on the clip. That's where I stand with it.

Regardless of the Ravens' defense, Peters was fined $12,500 by the league; however, they did end up winning their matchup with the Browns 47-42.

Peters is reportedly appealing the fine.

