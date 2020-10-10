According to ESPN, the NFL fined Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey $15,625 for his role in a fight with New York Giants wide receiver Golden Tate that ensued after the Rams 17-9 victory over the Giants, last Sunday. The public feud began after Ramsay broke up with Tate's sister, with whom he shares two children.

Katelyn Mulcahy / Getty Images

"No comment," Ramsey said after the game when asked about the fight. Reporters pressed on the question, to which Ramsay responded, "Are you going to keep making me say no comment? Is that what you all want? We're going to talk about football, man.

"Everybody has kind of answered it already and I keep telling you all no comment, so I'm not going to get into -- we won. We talking about football. We've got the Washington Football Team this week and that's what's important, honestly."

While Tate also dodged questions regarding the incident, Giants head coach Joe Judge told reporters that he's confident his player did not throw the first punch: "All I can say is the account I got from a number of our players was that, there's a history, obviously, between them," he said. "There was a punch thrown. Golden was defending himself. I was told he wasn't the one who threw the punch. Everybody involved was trying to break it up. I can say both our players and the Rams' staff and players, from what I saw with my own eyes, we're all in there just trying to break it up."

Tate was reportedly not fined for his actions.

Rams head coach Sean McVay says the team will not discipline Ramsey.

