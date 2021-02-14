The NFL has fined Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. $7,815 for taunting Kansas City Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill during the Super Bowl, earlier this month. Winefield explained that the taunt was revenge for all the times Hill had done the same move to receivers throughout the season, including against the Bucs during their Week 12 matchup earlier in the year.



Patrick Smith / Getty Images

”The taunting, it was something I had to do," Winefield said after the Super Bowl. "When we played them earlier (Tyreek)Hill went off on us. He back-flipped in front of my face and gave me the peace sign. So it was only right I gave him the peace sign right back. It felt amazing to be able to do that”

Hill torched the Bucs for 269 yards and three touchdowns during Week 12, but in the Super Bowl, he was held to just 73 yards. Winfield threw Hill's taunt back at him with 4:06 remaining after successfully defending a fourth-down pass.

Winfield was drafted by the Bucs with the 45th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. In his impressive rookie year, he finished with 94 tackles, one interception, six passes defensed, and two forced fumbles.

The Bucs dominated the Super Bowl, winning 31-9, and securing Tom Brady's 7th championship.

