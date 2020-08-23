The NFL is battling a series of positive COVID-19 tests across several teams throughout the league. Multiple teams have canceled their practice plans for the time being after "irregularities in results" were found from tests that were taken, Saturday.

Patrick Smith / Getty Images

"Saturday's daily COVID testing returned several positives tests from each of the clubs serviced by the same laboratory in New Jersey," the league said in a statement, Sunday. "We are working with our testing partner, BioReference, to investigate these results, while the clubs work to confirm or rule out the positive tests. Clubs are taking immediate precautionary measures as outlined in the NFL-NFLPA's health and safety protocols to include contact tracing, isolation of individuals and temporarily adjusting the schedule, where appropriate. The other laboratories used for NFL testing have not had similar results."

The full list of teams affected by the false-positive results include the Patriots, Jets, Giants, Bills, Browns, Lions, Bears, Vikings, Packers, and Steelers. So far, the NFL has successfully avoided any major COVID-19 outbreaks in the league.

The 2020 NFL season is scheduled to begin on September 10th, when the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs host the Houston Texans at Arrowhead Stadium.

[Via]