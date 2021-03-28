The NFL is expected to officially increase the number of regular-season games from 16 to 17, according to a new report from Adam Schefter. A number of NFL players voiced their displeasure with the move on Twitter, Sunday.

"NFL is expected to expand the regular season schedule this week to 17 games," Schefter tweeted. "The league had played a 16-game regular season schedule since 1978, by far the longest stretch without a change in NFL history."

"Shit dumb... as hell..," replied Saints running back Alvin Kamara.



Doug Pensinger / Getty Images

Former NFL wide receiver Torrey Smith also criticized the decision, citing the high injury numbers with just 16 games on the schedule: "17 games in the NFL is great for [money emoji] but they are going to have to adjust practices and what a regular offseason looks like. Dudes were already falling apart playing 16. As a whole this is great but adjustments have to be made."

Last year's collective bargaining agreement gave owners the ability to increase the regular season length to 17 games. The owners are expected to vote yes on the move during virtual league meetings on Tuesday and Wednesday of this week.

Green Bay Packers safety Adrian Amos, Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay, and Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan all lambasted the decision on Twitter as well.

