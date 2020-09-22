It took finely tuned strategic planning for sports leagues to return during the COVID-19 pandemic, and when it comes to sticking to rules and regulations, top executives aren't messing around. Last month, the Seattle Seahawks waived rookie Kemah Siverand after he was caught trying to sneak a woman into his hotel room. On Tuesday (September 22), it's reported that a number of NFL coaches are being fined for improperly wearing their masks during games.



Justin Edmonds / Stringer / Getty Images

According to TMZ, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll, Denver Broncos coach Vic Fangio, and San Fracisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan didn't wear their masks throughout the entirety of their prospective games this past Sunday. Each coach was reportedly fined $100K while each of their teams was also hit with $250K penalities. On Monday, Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden and the New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton also didn't properly wear their masks, so they were given the same personal and team fines.

"I’m doing my best," said Gruden. "I’ve had the virus. I’m doing my best. I’m very sensitive about it, but I’m calling plays. I just want to communicate in these situations and I apologize and if I get fined I’ll have to pay the fine, but I’m very sensitive about that and I apologize."

