Jon Gruden was forced to give up his job as the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders recently as it was revealed that he had been sending racist and homophobic e-mails to some prominent people around the league. There were some pretty damning comments within these e-mails, and Gruden had even used homophobic slurs while talking about Roger Goodell. Needless to say, it should surprise no one that action was ultimately taken against him.

Today, however, Gruden decided to sue the NFL and Roger Goodell, claiming that this was all one big conspiracy to get him out of the league. Gruden feels unjustly targeted, and he is looking to win a whole lot of money in the lawsuit.

The NFL did not take this news lightly, as a spokesperson for the league reached out to news outlets, including Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, with a statement. In the said statement, the league claims "The allegations are entirely meritless and the NFL will vigorously defend against these claims.”

This is one of those situations that could get quite messy when you realize the stakes that are involved. Gruden's e-mails were a part of a much broader investigation into league culture, and if more gets out, then the league could have a crisis on its hands.

