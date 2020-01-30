It appears the NFL is doing something a little different this year with its musical acts. It was announced today that the NFL is releasing a visual album titled Super Bowl LIV Live, which will feature each performance at Super Bowl LIV, including the national anthem (Demi Lovato), "America the Beautiful" (Yolanda Adams accompanied by The Children's Voice Chorus) and the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show (Jennifer Lopez and Shakira).

Each performance will go live shortly after it happens on digital service providers, such as Apple, Tidal, Youtube, and Spotify. The visual album will be available for pre-order and pre-save at participating providers starting January 30th.

"With the abundance of technology in today's world, it was extremely important to us that we are able to share the ground-breaking Super Bowl performances with our fans across the globe after they occur," said Brian Rolapp, EVP and Chief Media & Business Officer. "This visual and audio album is the first of its kind and will allow fans to experience the greatness of the artists' performance on Super Bowl Sunday at their fingertips and across multiple platforms anytime they choose so. We are happy to continue the way we enhance the fan experience for NFL fans everywhere.”

All proceeds will go toward the NFL's Inspire Change grant program, which works with the Players Coalition in helping support programs and initiatives that can improve communities across the country by focusing on education and economic advancement, police and community relations, and criminal justice reform.

Fans can pre-save the album over at NFL.com/SuperBowlLive.

