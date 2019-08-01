Football fans around the world rejoice: NFL action returns tonight, August 1, at 8pm ET.

Sure, the annual NFL Hall of Fame Game mostly consists of players just trying to make the roster rather than the guys you'll be drafting in your fantasy football league, but the fact remains, football is back.

Tonight's festivities, featuring the Denver Broncos and Atlanta Falcons, will air on NBC. You can also stream the action via NBCsports.com and nfl.com/gamepass.

As mentioned, you shouldn't expect to see much from Matt Ryan and Joe Flacco, or any of the other first string players for that matter. In fact, Falcons All Pro wide receiver Julio Jones has already declared that he will not be participating in any preseason games this season.

Speaking at Falcons training camp on Tuesday, Jones told reporters:

"I'm not playing in the preseason," Jones said, per CBS Sports. "I'm a veteran. I've been doing this, so I don't need preseason to get ready." "I get reps with Matt everyday. We go inside, we throw, we do our thing — what we need to do," he said of his time with Ryan. "It's a mentality thing. As long as I get my reps in practice — I practice the way I play. Once I get my reps in and things like that, I'll be ready to go."

Tonight's preseason game kicks off the weekend of Pro Football Hall of Fame ceremonies in Canton, Ohio, concluding with the induction ceremony on Saturday. 2019 Hall of Fame inductees include: Champ Bailey, Ed Reed, Tony Gonzalez, Kevin Mawae, Ty Law, Gil Brandt, Johnny Robinson and Pat Bowlen.