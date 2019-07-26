NF Shares Fourth Studio Album "The Search"

Michigan rapper NF has returned with his fourth studio album The Search. The 28-year-old rapper's previous record Perception went platinum, and he's hoping that his latest effort will be just as well-received by fans. NF's often brooding, emotional songs share tales of his struggles and childhood demons, making his quick-rhymes relatable for many. He's often been compared to artists likeLogic, Machine Gun Kelly, or Eminem, understandably, but NF's personal faith as a Christian influences how he approaches his subject matter. However, he lets it be known that he doesn't want to be labeled as a "Christian rapper."

The Search finds NF standing alone aside from one feature from Sasha Sloan on "Only." He pays careful attention to his lyricism and the production is well-crafted throughout, making his fourth album an impressive one. "Put a lot of time into this one!" NF tweeted. "Thank you guys for all the support!! My new album THE SEARCH IS OUT NOW!!!" What do you think of The Search?

Tracklist

1. The Search

2. Leave Me Alone

3. Change

4. My Stress

5. Nate

6. Time (Extended)

7. Returns

8. When I Grow Up

9. Only feat. Sasha Sloan

10. Let Me Go

11. -Interlude-

12. Hate Myself

13. I Miss the Days

14. No Excuses

15. Like This

16. Options

17. Why

18. Thinking

19. Trauma

20. Time