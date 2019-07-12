NF Just Needs Some "Time" On His New Single

People are excited for NF to release his next album. The Michigan-raised rapper has been building his portfolio for the last few years and today, he's seen as one of the frontrunners of his wave. The 28-year-old has been compared to people like Logic and considering they both spit introspective raps about the tough situations they live through, it makes sense. NF's latest single is in the process of going viral. Released a few hours ago, "Time" has already picked up over two million views as it sits comfortably at No. 3 on YouTube's trending list. The video tells the story of a couple that's going through a rough patch, showing us the moments that led to their fight.

NF is planning to release his new album The Search on July 26. Keep an eye out for that and check out the other new singles he's dropped recently.

Quotable Lyrics:

Even if we both break down tonight

And you say you hate me

And we go to bed angry

I know everything will be alright

I'll be here waiting

I promise I'm changing

I just need time