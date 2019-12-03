NF Is Back With His Latest Drop "PAID MY DUES"

NF's had a meteoric rise in 2019. After years of grinding, the release of The Search put him in the limelight. It debuted at the top of the Billboard 200 which surprised the majority of people in the hip-hop community, although it wasn't his first. Clearly, he has a large and dedicated fanbase, though, since he was able to move 130K in the first week which makes you think that maybe Kanye West's religious direction might be more profitable than expected.

NF returned with his first drop since the release of The Search earlier today. The rapper's latest single "Paid My Dues" finds him flexing his lyrical muscle and technical flow as he slams critics who've doubted him from the jump.

Quotable Lyrics

I go into beast mode, like I'm ready to feast

I'm fed up with these thieves, tryna get me to bleed

They wanna see me take an L? Yup, see what I mean?

How many records I gotta give you to get with the program?

